When Rajinikanth Recorded His First Song For AR Rahman For His Film, 'Kochadaiiyaan'

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest stars of the film industry today. He is known for his uber-cool style and charm when he comes on the big screen that never fails to impress the audience. In addition to being an actor, megastar Rajinikanth has also donned the hat of a singer, that too for none other than Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

Throwback to when Rajinikanth sang for AR Rahman

Rajinikanth had crooned a heartwarming track by AR Rahman for his film, Kochadaiiyaan. The soundtrack was a huge hit as soon as it was released and was reportedly one of the first Tamil film music albums to trend on the internet back then. Rajinikanth had also sung the hit number, Maattram Ondrudhaan Maaraadhadhu from the film.

Although it was not a stereotypical song, it was an important part of the film. The lyrics were penned by veteran lyricist Vairamuthu. AR Rahman was reportedly happy with the way the track turned out to be and recording with Rajinikanth was an exciting experience for him as well.

Take a look at the song Rajinikanth sang for Kochadaiiyaan:

Rajinikanth’s Kochadaiiyaan was reportedly India’s first photorealistic motion capture film where the characters of the film were based on the likeness of real-life actors. The film also marked the debut of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone into the Tamil film industry. The film also starred Shobana, Jackie Shroff and was directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya R. Ashwin.

Megastar Rajinikanth had earlier sung a song for his film way back in 1992. That time it was for his film, Mannan for the song, Adikuthu Kuluru. The film was directed by P Vasu and had Vijayashanti, Kushboo, Manorama, Pandari Bai, Goundamani, and Visu in pivotal roles.

