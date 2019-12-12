Rajinikanth Birthday Special: Here Are Some Of The Best Hindi Films Of The Thalaiva

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest film stars not just in the country but in the world. The magnitude of his popularity makes him a global figure that millions look up to. Over the years, Rajinikanth has established himself as one of the leading men of the Indian film industry. In 2007, Rajinikanth even became the highest-paid actor in Asia. He made his debut in K. Balachander’s 1975 drama, Apoorva Raagangal and has now featured in more than 200 films across various languages. As the star turns 69 today, here is a look back at some of his best films in Hindi:

Hindi films starring Rajinikanth

1. Andha Kanoon (1983)

After almost a decade long career in the South Indian film industry, Rajinikanth ventured into Hindi films with T Rama Rao’s Andha Kanoon. The film was a hit at the box office and paved the way for the actor in Bollywood. Rajinikanth played the role of an angry man who seeks revenge from the people who killed his family. His black outfits, inimitable charm, and style are what makes the film so memorable.

2. Bewafai (1985)

Featuring Rajesh Khanna and Rajinikanth, Bewafai was directed by R Thyagarajan. The mystery attached to Rajini’s character hit the right chord with the audience. His role keeps adding twisted and turns in the already twisted love quadrangle. His performance in the film is touted to be one of the best in his Hindi films.

3. Bhagwaan Dada (1986)

Rajinikanth plays the role of a godfather in the 1986 Bhagwaan Dada. The film saw his character give up a life of robbery and deceit to become a saviour for the poor. His character in the film was fondly addressed as Bhagwaan Dada. Interestingly, the film also featured Hrithik Roshan in a pivotal role as his adopted son.

4. Uttar Dakshin (1987)

Most of the audience fondly remembers Rajinikanth's character in Uttar Dakshin for his impeccably stylish avatar and dance moves throughout the film. Uttar Dakshin has Rajini play a role different from his action-packed roles. The family drama also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit and was directed by Prabhat Khanna.

