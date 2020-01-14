'Darbar' Starring Rajinikanth Crosses ₹150 Crores At The Box Office

Megastar Rajinikanth’s much anticipated action-thriller Darbar was finally released on January 9, 2020. The actor has managed to set the box-office on fire with his latest cop avatar. Fans from all over the world have received the film with open arms. The film also stars other South superstars like Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and even Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty as the antagonist.

Darbar Box Office Collection Day 6

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar has successfully managed to collect ₹150 crores worldwide within its first weekend. The production house of Darbar, Lyca Productions took to social media to share the news with fans. Given the amount of popularity and anticipation among the fans ever since the project was announced, these numbers do not come as a surprise to trade analysts.

Darbar saw a stunning collection at the box office not only in India but overseas too. According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film collected over ₹1.91 lakh in Canada. In the USA, Darbar saw the best overseas business as it managed to mint ₹10.11 crores in just the first five days. The film managed to collect ₹2.32 crores in the first four days in the UK.

However, many trade insiders suggest that Darbar’s business might take a hit due to the release of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film saw the box office rake up some pretty impressive numbers over the weekend. There have been several reports that suggest that Darbar earned almost ₹22 crores from pre-release businesses including the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action drama revolves around a police officer on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his secret agenda. Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop, Aadhithya Arunachalam, while Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty portrays the role of a bad guy, Hariharan "Hari" Chopra. It is yet to be seen if Darbar manages to surpass the business of the other Rajinikanth film as well or not.

