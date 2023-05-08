Rajinikanth To Play Moideen Bhai In Daughter Aishwarya's Directorial Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth is all set to play the role of Moideen Bhai in the film titled Lal Salaam. Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth dropped the actor's first look from the movie on her social media handles and penned a sweet note. Reportedly, Rajinikanth will have a cameo role in Lal Salaam.

Aishwarya shared the first-look poster of Rajinikanth in a stylish avatar and tweeted, "Honoured and blessed appa! the entire team of #LalSalaam always needs your blessings." Meanwhile, Lyca Productions shared the poster and wrote, "Everyone’s favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai. Make way for #Thalaivar. SuperStar 🌟 #Rajinikanth as #MoideenBhai in #LalSalaam." Soon after the filmmaker made the post, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "Congratulations @ash_rajinikanth. Looking forward for the movie and the music."

In the poster, superstar Rajinikanth can be seen wearing a red taqiyah (Islamic cap) paired with a warm-tone sherwani. The actor completed his look with matching shoes and looked dapper in tinted sunglasses. The poster was released in Hindi and Tamil languages. Check the poster below.

About Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya is returning as a director after almost seven years with Lal Salaam. The production of the movie started last year after a grand pooja ceremony. Sharing the pictures from the event, filmmaker Aishwarya wrote, "When your FATHER trusts in you. When you believe GOD is by you. MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years..the journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears #lalsalaam #daytoberemembered." Check the tweet below.

While actor Rajinikanth will play a cameo role in Lal Salaam, actors Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal will play the main lead. The details about the movie are still under wraps, but it is rumoured that this film is set against communism and cricket. For those unversed, Rajinikanth's part in the film will be completely shot in Mumbai. The music in the film will be composed by AP Rahman.