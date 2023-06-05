Rajinikanth's Daughter Aishwarya Shares New BTS Photo From Lal Salaam Set

Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Lal Salaam. He is playing a cameo role in it. His daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth is directing the film.

Aishwarya recently took to social media and penned an appreciation note for her father. She dropped a behind-the-scene photo as well in which Rajnikanth could be seen sitting inside a car while his daughter was telling him about a scene. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote that she never imagined that there would come a day when she'll shoot along with him. She also expressed her eternal love for him.

She wrote in the caption, "I look at you… I never imagined there would come a day I’ll shoot with you.. I admire you… I adore you… Sometimes I look through you… Most of the time I look at the world with you… I realise… I am you… Every single day appa… more and more I love you. #shootingwiththesuperstar #lovemyjob #fatherdaughtergoals (sic).” Take a look at the photo below.

(Aishwarya Rajinikanth pens heartfelt note for father Rajinikanth, shares pic from Laal Salaam set | Image: Aishwarya/Instagram)

Kapil Dev's cameo appearance in Lal Salaam

(Rajinikanth along with Kapil Dev on the set of Lal Salaam | Image: Rajinikanth//Twitter)

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial Lal Salaam will feature her actor-father Rajinikanth in an extended cameo role. He will be playing the character of Moideen Bhai. Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev is also a part of the film. He will be seen in a cameo role. Rajinikanth himself confirmed the news of Dev starring in the film. He took to social media and shared a photo with him from the set. Alongside the post, he wrote, "It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji., who made India proud winning for the first time ever..Cricket World Cup!!! #lalsalaam #therealkapildev (sic)."

Reportedly, the film will focus on communist themes in the backdrop of cricket. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Music maestro AR Rahman will score for the film.