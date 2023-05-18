Rajinikanth To Share Screen Space With Kapil Dev In Lal Salaam, Calls It A 'privilege'

Rajinikanth recently took to his Twitter handle to share a photo with cricketing legend Kapil Dev. The tweet revealed that the ace cricketer had paid a visit to the sets of one of Rajinikanth's upcoming films, Lal Salaam. Kapil Dev reportedly has a small role in the film which will see this cricketer-actor duo sharing screen space.

Rajinikanth's kind words for Kapil Dev



Rajinikanth took to his Twitter handle to share a candid photo of himself in an animated conversation with Kapil Dev. While Rajinikanth is dressed in a crisp bandhgala, Kapil Dev is casually turned out in a polo T-shirt and grey pants. Rajinikanth shared how it was an honour and a privilege to work along side a cricketing legend like Kapil Dev. The caption also referred to how Kapil Dev had made India proud by leading the cricket team to its first ever world cup victory. His caption read, "It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji., who made India proud winning for the first time ever..Cricket World Cup!!! #lalsalaam #therealkapildev".

It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji., who made India proud winning for the first time ever..Cricket World Cup!!!#lalsalaam#therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/OUvUtQXjoQ — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 18, 2023

Kapil Dev on meeting Rajinikanth



Kapil Dev's time on the sets of Lal Salaam was captured by the cricketer himself as well. Kapil Dev took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of him with Rajinikanth. Kapil also appreciated the opportunity to spend time with the actor, emphasizing on the honour and privilege he felt for the same. He also referred to Rajinikanth as "the great man". Kapil Dev's words read, "An honor and privilege to be with the great man!". Both Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev were dressed casually as they stood next to each other in a formal pose.

More on Lal Salaam



Lal Salaam is being helmed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Based in Mumbai, it features Rajinikanth in an extended cameo in the role of 'Moideen bhai'. Kapil Dev too is a part of the film in a small role which will see him share screen space with Rajinikanth. Produced by Lyca Productions with music by AR Rahman, the film reportedly explores communist themes in relation to cricket.