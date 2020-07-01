Rajinikanth's Film 'Annaatthe' To Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak?

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the movie business to a standstill as many filmmakers have pushed back the release dates of their films due to the Coronavirus pandemic. As per recent developments, Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Annaatthe is set for a further delay in shooting due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country and the cast and crew of the film may resume its filming work only in 2021. Reportedly, the film was earlier scheduled to release on Pongal 2021.

However, it is being speculated that the upcoming movie might not receive a green light in the coming year. Reportedly, the makers landed on this decision as Rajinikanth wanted the film's team to be safe and did not wish to shoot for the movie amid the ongoing global catastrophe. The Indian film industry is currently facing the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, as it has disrupted the 2020 calendar.

Coronavirus costs big for film industries

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt, and The Invisible Man. In March, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community. Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix.

It was recently reported that the much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 are getting delayed due to the on-going global catastrophe. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022. As far as Indian movies are concerned, many films like Sooryavanshi, Indian 2, '83 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl have been delayed due to the pandemic.

Rajinikanth- on the professional front:

The actor last graced the big screens with Darbar. Starring Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, and Nayanthara in the leading roles, Darbar chronicles the story of a feisty police officer, who is on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his own secret agenda. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, Darbar is slated to release on January 9, 2020. Meanwhile, Annaatthe stars Keerthy Suresh, Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the leading roles. Directed by Siva, the makers of the film have also managed to rope in actors like Prakash Raj and Khushbu.

