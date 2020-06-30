Did You Know Rajinikanth Was Covered In Silver Paint For 'Enthiran'; See Throwback Pics

Rajinikanth has appeared in a wide variety of blockbuster films over the years. The actor had played the role of a robot in one of his most iconic films of the 2000s, titled Robot, which was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from several critics. For a few scenes in the film, Rajinikanth was covered in silver metallic paint. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Rajinikanth was covered in silver paint for Enthiran

Back in October of 2010, Rajinikanth went on to star in a science fiction film titled Enthiran. It was dubbed in Hindi as Robot. In the film Enthiran, Rajinikanth played dual roles. He played the role of Vaseegaran, a scientist, and Chitti, a robot made by Vaseegaran, in his own image. For a scene in the film, Rajinikanth was covered in silver paint for a Tin-man look.

On June 24, 2020, Richard M Nathan, a photographer, took to his official social media handle and posted a set of photos that feature Thalaiva in his Tin-man look. In the caption, the actor said that he did this photoshoot in 2008, and stated that it was not CGI. In the caption, he wrote, “This was a photoshoot I did for #enthiran in 2008. Ppl thought that it was CGI, it's not. Thalaivar was pained for the shoot. Check the unreleased second photo. @shankarshanmugh #throwback #alwaysthalaivar #superstar”. Here is the post by the photographer:

This was a photoshoot I did for #enthiran in 2008.

Ppl thot it was CGI, it's not. Thalaivar was pained for the shoot. Check the unreleased second photo. @shankarshanmugh #throwback #alwaysthalaivar #superstar pic.twitter.com/UNkyNCNNIc — Richard M Nathan (@Richardmnathan) June 24, 2020

Fans have been flooding the comments section with praises for the legendary actor. A Twitter user said, “such a pain for my #Thalaivar. He never shows out n takes credit for what he did it. He was painted just for mere a photoshoot at the age of 60. Kudos Thalaiva. No one is equal to u. Only one Super one.” Another user wrote, “He hides his pains of dedication behind his humility…And simply says it's because of God. Even God put the crown on one who seeks and deserves thalaivaaa”. Here are some tweets by fans:

😱😱😱 such a painful for my #Thalaivar. He never shows out n takes credit for wat he did it. He was painted just for mere a photoshoot at the age of 60. Kudos Thalaiva. No one is equal to u. Only one Super one.🙏 — Priya (@padmapri) June 24, 2020

He hide his pains of dedication behind his humility..

And simply says it's because of God.



Even God put the crown on one who seek n deserve thalaivaaa 😍😍😍😍@rajinikanth #Annatthe — A P V (@apvigneshkumar) June 24, 2020

Thalaivar @rajinikanth a man of dedication; if he accepted any project, he wil give his 100% contribution...A great soul.. deserve a big role in tamilnadu political project..2021.#Rajinikanth #Annaatthe — ரஜினி புரட்சி Rajini4TNCM💪 (@rajini4TN2021) June 24, 2020

