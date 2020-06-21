Rajinikanth And Deepika's 'Kochadaiiyaan' Movie's Making Video Is A Must-see For All Fans

Rajnikant and Deepika Padukone starred together in Soundarya R. Ashwin’s Kochadaiiyaan (2014). The movie was the first fully CG Stereoscopic movie to release in India. The plot of the film revolves around a saga of revenge undertaken by a son for his father's name and his kingdom. There was a lot of hard work that the actors put in the making of the movie. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who Wore White Bodycon Dress Better?

Kochadaiiyaan BTS

Kochadaiiyaan is penned down by K. S. Ravikumar. Apart from Rajnikant and Deepika Padukone the movie also cast Jackie Shroff. The movie was produced by Parshita Chaudhary, Sunil Lulla, Sunanda Murali Manohar, and Siddharth Prakash.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone With Ranveer Singh Or Ranbir Kapoor, Better On-screen Pairing?

In the video, Rajnikant has said that filming the movie was a very tough job but a different experience altogether. K. S. Ravikumar said that the most different thing about the movie is Kochadaiiyaan’s character. Deepika Padukone said that it was weird shooting for the movie but it was different and also fun. Dr J. Murali Manohar, the producer of the movie revealed that photorealistic performance capture technology is a movie, that is done with the actors performing with 40 cameras shooting at the same time and translated into a digital image, chosen by the director to give a fantasy feel. Actor R. Sarathkumar said that new technology should be encouraged and welcomed.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Has Worked With These Divas Only Once; Check Out The Actors

R. Madhesh, the creative consultant to the movie said that the movie was a tribute or a dedication to celebrating the competence of 100 years of Indian cinema. South actor Aadhi said that the way the movie has been shot is something very new for Indian Cinema and the whole experience was very different for him. Bollywood actor, Jackie Shroff said that the whole experience totally spoils a person. Actor Nassar said that it feels like an empty spaceship. A. R. Rahman, the music composer said that the movie is going to set a whole new standard for the future, and it’s is a great start for that. On working with A. R. Rahman, the actor said that he has given the best music to the movie, to which the music composer said that it is great to be a part of the entire experience and that he is loving it.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore The Pink Satin Outfit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.