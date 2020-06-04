Times Rajinikanth Worked As A Producer And Screenwriter For His Tamil Films

Rajinikanth started his acting journey from the 1975 Tamil flick Apoorva Raagangal. He showcased his acting versatility in numerous movies and various genres. Rajinikanth is famous for his larger-than-life, iconic characters in his movies. Take a look at the times when the megastar donned the producer's hat and even wrote the screenplay of films.

Rajinikanth movies as a producer and screenwriter

Valli

The 1993 movie Valli saw Rajinikanth as the producer for the first time in his film career. The Tamil movie was directed by K.Natraj. Rajinikanth even made a cameo in the film as well as wrote the screenplay of the film. The movie was female-oriented and was based on the story of a girl named Valli. The film starred Hariraj and Priya Raman as the main leads along with Vadivelu and Sanjay portraying pivotal roles. Rajinikanth was credited for writing the script of the film as well as the dialogues. Even though the movie couldn't garner much at the box office, it was still loved by Rajini's fans. The film was even dubbed in Telugu and titled as Vijaya.

Baba

The 2002 movie Baba saw Rajinikanth donning the producer hat again after 1993. The movie was based on the life of a carefree atheist named Baba and how his life is influenced by his past life. The movie was a supernatural mythological action film which was directed by Suresh Krishna and produced under Rajinikanth's production banner called Lotus International. The cast of the film included Manisha Koirala, Sujatha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijayakumar, Sayaji Shinde, Bharath Dhabolkar, and Amrish Puri, among others. Actors like Ramya Krishnan, Sarath Babu, Raghava Lawrence, Prabhu Deva, Radha Ravi and Nassar were seen as the guest roles in the movie.

The film's soundtrack was given by A.R.Rahman. The film's story was about a young atheist who is a reincarnation of the great saint from the Himalayas named Mahavatar Babaji. The movie Baba performed poorly at the box office, and post this film, Rajinikanth was not seen as a producer.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the film Darbar in 2020 and post this film he would be next seen in the film Annaatthe in 2021. He is currently filming for his Tamil film Annaatthe which is being directed by Siva. The movie features Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles.

