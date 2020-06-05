Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' And Other Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

Rajinikanth made his debut in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal and has enjoyed a stupendous career since, spanning for over 45 years. He has appeared in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali industries. Check out a few of his films that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Shaved His Moustache For First Time On Screen In 'Thillu Mullu' & Other Facts

Rajinikanth’s films on Prime Video

Mullum Malarum

Released in 1978, Mullum Malarum is a Tamil-language drama film. It stars Rajinikanth, Sarath Babu, Jayalaxmi and Shoba. The film tells the story of Kali (Rajinikanth), a winch operator of a cable trolley who dotes on his sister Valli (Shoba) since they were orphaned, and clashes with his boss Kumaran (Sarath Babu). It garnered several awards and was a success at the box office.

Thalapathi

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thalapathi is a Tamil-language crime drama film. It revolves around a courageous slum inmate who befriends a powerful don, and a district collector's attempts to defeat them. The film stars Rajinikanth and Mammootty with Arvind, Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana and Geetha in supporting roles. This 1991 release was praised by the audiences and was a hit at the box office.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Movies That You Can Binge Watch On OTT Platforms

Annamalai

Rajinikanth, Kushboo, Sarath Babu, Radha Ravi, Nizhalgal Ravi and Manorama star in Annamalai. The Tamil-language action drama film by Suresh Krissna was released in 1992. It centres around a poor milkman, Annamalai, and a son of a rich businessman, Ashok. They have been friends since childhood, but Ashok's father opposes this friendship and attempts to create a rift between the two. The movie was a major success at the box office along with receiving appreciation from the audiences.

Muthu

Muthu is a 1995 Tamil-language action-drama film directed by K. S. Ravikumar. It stars Rajinikanth, Meena, Sarath Babu, Radha Ravi, Senthil, Vadivelu and Jayabharathi. The movie is about a loyal servant, Muthu working for Zamindar Malayasimman and the cunning plans by the uncle of Malasimman to capture the whole wealth. It was a major success at the box office.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Most Memorable Moments From Shankar's Film, 2.0

2.0

Helmed by S. Shankar, 2.0 stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in prominent roles. It is a sequel to 2010 film, Robot. After mobiles start mysteriously flying out of the hands of people in Chennai, Dr Vaseegaran summons his trusted robot Chitti to ward off the bird-shaped supernatural powers of Pakshirajan. The movie was applauded by critics and fared well at the box office.

Darbar

Rajinikanth recent appearance on the big screen was in Darbar, directed by A. R. Murugadoss. It also features Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty. A police officer is on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster to fulfil his own secret agenda. Darbar performed well at the box office.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' Had A Grand Opening On 1 Day At The Box Office; See Collection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.