Rakul Preet Singh Has Shared Screen With These Popular Actors In Ensemble Cast Films

Rakul Preet Singh has come a long way since she made her debut in the movie Yaariyan in 2014. She has not only starred in Hindi films but has also left a great impression in the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil film industries. The actor has now worked in a couple of Bollywood films and has starred alongside several popular actors. Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s movies and the ensemble casts she’s worked with.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh Shares Cute Childhood Picture, Says 'yoga Since 1993'

De De Pyaar De

In the 2019 rom-com De De Pyaar De, Rakul Preet Singh was cast alongside actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The movie also starred Javed Jaafrey and Jimmy Shergill. The movie is directed by Akiv Ali and revolves around a man who falls in love with a woman half his age. However, conflicts arise when he introduces her to his ex-wife and children.

Marjaavan

Marjaavan was also released in the year 2019. In the film, Rakul Preet Singh starred alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The action drama revolves around gangster conflicts.

Aiyaary

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaary is a 2018 action film starring Siddharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Manoj Bajpai. The movie also starred Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah. The story revolves around the conflict between a colonel and his protege. His protege (Sid Malhotra) goes rogue and threatens to bring down the government. After learning about this, his mentor (Manoj Bajpai) is forced to go after him.

Shimla Mirchi

In Shimla Mirchi, Rakul Preet Singh starred with Rajkummar Rao, Hema Malini and Shakti Kapoor. Rakul Preet has now worked with several prominent actors in Bollywood. The 2020 drama film revolves around Avinash, who falls in love with Naina. However, things change when Naina thinks that Avinash is in love with her mother.

Also read: Kiara Advani Or Rakul Preet Singh: Who Aced The Stunning High-slit Gown Better?

Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming movies

Attack

Rakul Preet Singh is soon set to share screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham in the movie Attack. In an interview with a media portal, John Abraham confirmed the news about the star cast. This upcoming thriller is set to release on August 14, 2020. This will be the first time Rakul Preet Singh will be working with John and Jacqueline.

Thank God

Thank God is an upcoming 2021 comedy film directed by Indra Kumar and produced under the studios T-Series and Ajay Devgn films. It stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is scheduled to begin principal photography in June 2020 and is supposed to be released sometime around May 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.