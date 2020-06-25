Rakul Preet Singh Shares Cute Childhood Picture, Says 'yoga Since 1993'

Rakul Preet Singh shared an adorable throwback picture of herself on her Instagram story on Thursday morning. As seen in the photograph, Rakul looks like a pretty doll in an all-white attire. By the looks of her pose, it seems like baby Rakul is performing an exercise.

The Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru actor penned a quirky caption and wrote, "Yoga since 1993." She also posted an emotion with a stuck-out tongue and tightly closed eyes. Check out Rakul Preet Singh's adorable childhood photo here.

Rakul Preet Singh's Father's Day post too won many hearts. She once again shared two childhood photographs with her father. The first picture sees baby Rakul swimming with floats with the help of her father, whereas the second picture is once again super-adorable as she poses with her dad for a portrait. Her messy hair in the pic steals the show.

Rakul wrote, "You have been my biggest support, my constant, my inspiration, my idol. Thank you for instilling in me the wisdom to take on the world with confidence and on my terms. A super proud daughter of the strongest daddy. I love you."

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh recently spoke to a leading daily about returning to her home in Gurgaon and staying with her family. The De De Pyaar De actor revealed that she has not stayed at her Gurgaon house for this long, ever since she left for Mumbai nine years ago. Rakul also expressed how her family has been pampering her like a child since she is home without any agenda and has been focusing on herself. The actor spoke about her favourite part about being home and expressed happiness about not having to set an alarm to wake up in the morning.

What's next for Rakul Preet Singh?

The actor was seen last in Ramesh Sippy's drama film, Shimla Mirchi alongside actors Hema Malini and Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor in an upcoming untitled rom-com. The film will be jointly bankrolled under the production banner of Bhushan Kumar and John Abraham's production house.

Whereas, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kamal Haasan's upcoming outing, Indian 2. The action-drama will also feature an ensemble cast along with the actors. Directed by S Shankar, Indian 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film Indian, which released in 1996.

