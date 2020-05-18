Kiara Advani Or Rakul Preet Singh: Who Aced The Stunning High-slit Gown Better?

Bollywood celebrities are known for setting unique trends and pulling off every possible look effortlessly. Be it sequin or high slit, the actors seldom fail to ace the desired look. Celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh and Kiara Advani, who are equally stylish, opted for a similar-looking outfit. Here’s taking a look at Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh’s similar-looking stylish outfit that fans can take inspiration from.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has been slaying the fashion game lately and her looks from various events and award shows are proof. Kiara Advani sported a golden sequenced thigh-high gown with a plunging neckline that looked completely stunning on her. Her dress was cinched in on the waist on one side giving the dress a crumpled look that worked well for Kiara’s ensemble. The actor paired the outfit with a wavy hairdo, bold makeup and shimmery high heels. Check out the stunning picture below.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, who is lauded for her glam quotient, sported a silky all-white ensemble with a thigh-high slit. The gown also had also opted for quirky sleeves that gave a dupatta like effect making it look even more fabulous. The actor kept the look glammed up with well-gelled sleek hair and a messy bun. For her makeup, she kept bold with mascara- lashed pinkish eye makeup and bold lips and also opted for strappy white heels. Check out the picture below.

Both Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh are two of the fashionable divas in Bollywood who are known as trendsetters. Be it their magazine covers, airport look, or casual outings, these fashionistas have always impressed fans with their spectacular choice of outfits. And seeing this fashionable outfit, it is safe to say that fans are sure to imitate their style too.

On the work front

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi. The film also starred Hema Malini in a pivotal role. The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Kaashvi Nair’s untitled film. The film has reportedly wrapped up shooting before the lockdown and is set to release this year.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will next be seen in Abir Sengupta’s Indoo Ki Jawani. The film also stars Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020. Apart from this film, Kiara Advani will also be seen in Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Laxmmi Bomb which is all set for a 2020 release.

