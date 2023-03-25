Ram Charan Celebrates Birthday Early With Kiara Advani, Director Shankar On Sets Of RC15

Ram Charan, who is currently shooting for his forthcoming project tentatively titled RC15, had a pre-birthday celebration on the sets of the said film on Saturday, March 25. The event was a double celebration as the cast also wrapped up the shooting of a song for the film.

Producer Siva Cherry shared the pictures on his Twitter handle and wrote, “It’s a wrap for the song!! Team #RC15 & #SVC50 kickstart Megapower Star @AlwaysRamCharan Birthday Celebrations. Stay tuned for more updates. @shankarshanmugh @advani_kiara @DOP_Tirru @MusicThaman @SVC_official #RC15Rampage.”

In the images, Ram Charan can be seen dressed in a navy blue shirt and white pants. He was joined by his co-star Kiara Advani, who sported a white tank top and ripped denim jeans, film director S. Shankar and choreographer Prabhu Deva.

Check out the photos here:

Siva also hinted at a surprise March 26 in his next tweet. “A special surprise in tomorrow’s #GlobalStar @AlwaysRamCharan birthday celebrations,” he added.

More about RC15

Ram Charan will reportedly play the role of an IAS officer and has opted for a whole new look for RC15 . The project is being directed by renowned filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham. Apart from the Magadheera actor, the film will witness Kiara Advani in the lead role. The movie also stars Jayaram, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth in pivotal roles.

RC15 is written by Karthik Subbaraj, while Dil Raju and Sirish are bankrolling it under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. It has been shot across Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab and is slated to release in January 2024.