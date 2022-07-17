Ram Charan Drops 'killer' Workout Video On Social Media; Fans Call Him 'an Inspiration'

Ram Charan has impressed fans with his latest workout video, with many lauding the RRR star for his hard work and dedication to achieve the chiselled look. While many have been relaxing on the weekend, Ram Charan decided to hit the gym and sweat it out with an intense workout. In the superstar's 'killer' workout clip, he can be seen doing a range of exercises with his trainer. Netizens showered praise on the actor and called him an 'inspiration', with one user mentioning that 'hard work never fails'.

Ram Charan drops 'killer' workout video on social media, gets hailed by fans

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, July 17, the RRR actor dropped a brief clip of him dressed in his gym attire. In the caption, he wrote, "Sunday morning killer workout with @rakeshudiyar !!" Take a look.

Fans flooded the post with comments like, "love you anna," "Morning motivation," "Omg... awesome," "Truly great," and "inspiration," among others.

The actor has been grabbing headlines for his impressive performance in SS Rajamouli's RRR, with international directors like Aaron Stewart Ahn expressing their wish to collaborate with him. The Witcher: Blood Origin and Mandy helmer, in his tweet, mentioned that he would 'love' to write a film for Charan, adding that the actor should be cast as a lead in Hollywood projects.

"Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies," Aaron wrote.

More on Ram Charan's work front

After delivering the blockbuster hit RRR, Ram will now be seen alongside Kiara Advani in the tentatively titled RC15. The film has been directed by S Shankar, while Dil Raju and Sirish are producing it under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Charan will also be collaborating with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for a yet untitled drama. He was last seen alongside his superstar father Chiranjeevi in Acharya.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALWAYSRAMCHARAN)