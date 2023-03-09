Ram Charan Excited To See Cate Blanchett, Tom Cruise At Oscars 2023

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR has been winning hearts globally, all thanks to its worldwide popularity and Academy Awards nominations. As a result, the star cast including Ram Charan is expected to be present at Oscars 2023. The actor has been on an interview spree ever since the film's nominations in various categories.

Recently, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ram Charan was asked how was he feeling about the Oscars and if he was ready for the big event. To this,the Naatu Naatu star replied saying that he was excited and would want to see Cate Blanchett and Tom Cruise.

Ram Charan on attending Oscars 2023

“I don’t know if I will ever be ready for the Oscars. I am nervous, I am excited. I don’t know if I will walk the red carpet, as a fanboy or as an actor. Everybody I have grown up watching. I cannot name them, but I am especially excited to see Cate Blanchett and Tom Cruise this Oscars. I have watched him in Top Gun until now, he is incredible,” he said.

RRR and its accolades so far

SS Rajamouli's RRR has emerged as a winner in multiple categories at the recent Academy Awards. The film won 80th edition of the Golden Globe awards for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song–Motion Picture category, it bagged the Critics Choice Award for Best song and Best Foreign Film. Apart from that, RRR even won at Hollywood Critics Association Awards in four different categories.

More on RRR

Magnum opus, RRR was ​​​​​​released March last year. It is a period film portraying a story of pre-independent era during the 1920s. The film features two main leads including actor Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Apart from them, RRR also stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and more in key roles.