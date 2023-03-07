RRR Actor Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Enjoy 'babymoon' In US Ahead Of Oscars 2023

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are celebrating their babymoon in the US ahead of the RRR star attending the Oscars 2023. The couple is expecting their first child together and Ram Charan took his wife out to the high seas for dolphin watching. Upasana shared a glimpse into the quality time she spent with her husband between all the "hustle" before the 95th Academy Awards.

Upsana's video was a compilation of some moments from the couple's babymoon in the US. In the caption, she also wished fans happy Holi. In snippets, one could see the couple all smiles as they enjoyed each other's company before welcoming their first child together.

Upasana thanks Ram Charan for babymoon

Ram Charan has been busy with the promotions of RRR ahead of the Oscars ceremony on March 13 (IST). Upasana joined him in the country recently. They are now spending some romantic time together. Upsana thanked her husband for taking her out for sight seeing.The couple also watched dolphins together in the sea and went out on a drive amid a picturesque setting.

In one of the moments, while they were out shopping, Ram Charan held Upasana's bags. The Telugu actor looked dapper in leather jacket, hoodie and trousers. Upasana complemented him in a green top and similar coloured leggings. The couple's mushy moments together are going viral on social media.

Upasana captioned her post, "In between all the hustle, Mr.C’s time out for “ us " Sneak Peek #babymoon Happy Holi Thank you for taking me & watching. Ticking it off my bucket list (sic)."

Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy in December last year. After the actor attended the Good Morning America show recently and said that Upasana will join him in the US, rumours flew that they will welcome their first child in foreign land and not in India.

However, Upasana clarified later that she will give birth to their child in India.