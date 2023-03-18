Ram Charan Fans Euphoric After RRR Star Returns Home To Hyderabad | Watch

RRR's lead actor Ram Charan has returned to Hyderabad after Naatu Naatu's Oscar win. He landed in Delhi from the US with his wife Upsana Kamineni and later, was back in his hometown. Fans of the Telugu actor gathered in huge numbers outside the Begumpet airport in the city and extended a warm welcome to him.

Despite the cold and rainy weather, the Ram Charan's fans welcomed him with dhol beats, continuous whistles and bouquets of flowers. They also waved flags with Ram Charan's name written on them. They also showered rose petals on him as he made his way out of the airport.

The Magadheera actor was overwhelmed by the response and said thank you with folded hands. Photos and videos from his arrival in Hyderabad are doing the rounds on social media. A tweet read, "It's 1 AM...a cold rainy night in Hyderabad but the mad love for their idol Ram Charan is beyond anything. Crazyy scenes at Begumpet Airport Hyderabad. Fans welcoming our man of the masses after Naatu Naatu's global triumph at Oscars. #IndiasPrideRamCharan (sic)."

Ram Charan's roaring welcome at Delhi airport

Before landing in Hyderabad, Ram Charan was in Delhi for an event. As soon as they arrived at the airport, friends, family members and fans gave them a warm welcome. The actors' fans welcomed with him saafis (white traditional stole) and garlands. The actor looked dashing in a grey T-shirt paired with black joggers and a blue jacket.

Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi also met Home Minster Amit Shah in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu scored a win in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023. It scripted history after becoming the first song from an Indian production to win in this category.