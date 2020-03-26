Ram Charan Joins Twitter, Father Chiranjeevi's EPIC Reaction Is Winning Over The Internet

Telugu sensation Ram Charan has finally joined Twitter, much to the happiness of his fans. Ram Charan made his much-awaited Twitter debut after his father, superstar Chiranjeevi joined social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram. Ram Charan also won several laurels for his first tweet which spoke about his donation amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read: Ram Charan Urges Fans To Avoid Celebrating His Birthday Amid COVID-19 Fears

Within some time, Ram Charan's fans started trending #RamCharanOnTwitter to welcome the superstar on the social media platform. Ram Charan informed in his first tweet that he will be contributing to the central and state government's relief funds amidst the ongoing pandemic. Ram Charan also shared with his fans that he was deeply inspired by Pawan Kalyan and decided to do his part. Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 1 crore to the PM's Relief Fund.

Also Read: Inspired By Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan Donates Rs 70 Lakhs To Coronavirus Relief Centers

Ram Charan tweeted about his donation at the time of the pandemic crisis

Ram Charan has made a donation of Rs 70 lakhs amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Ram Charan also applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Chief Ministers of his state, Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu and KCR Garu for taking the steps to prevent the ongoing crisis. Ram Charan also urged his fans to follow the instructed rules and regulations imposed by the government to battle the pandemic.

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Also Read: NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt Starrer Titled 'Rise Roar Revolt'; Watch

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi had a beautiful welcome for his son on Twitter

However, it was his father, superstar Chiranjeevi's tweet which grabbed everyone's attention. Chiranjeevi, in the most endearing way, welcomed his son on Twitter. Chiranjeevi welcomed his son on Twitter by saying that the 'cub' follows the 'lion'. Check out Chiranjeevi's tweet.

Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :) — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

Recently, actor Ram Charan had also released a statement in the light of such a disastrous time. Ram Charan’s birthday fell on March 27 and his fans were inevitably eager to celebrate this occasion. However, Ram Charan had released a statement and had requested his fans to avoid such a grand celebration and rather urged them to take care of themselves at home.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.