Inspired By Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan Donates Rs 70 Lakhs To Coronavirus Relief Centers

South superstar Ram Charan, who had reportedly signed off from Twitter for quite some time, rejoined the social platform today. The actor who will ring in his 35th birthday on March 27, took to his social media handles on March 26, to announce the big news. Inspired by his Guru- Pawan Kalyan's tweet, Ram Charan has donated Rs 70 Lakhs to the Coronavirus relief centers.

Ram Charan donates Rs 70 Lakhs to Coronavirus relief centers

Ram Charan's comeback Twitter post announces a donation of Rs 70 lakhs to the Centre and states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Relief Funds. In the tweet, he also mentions that he is inspired by his 'Guru' - Pawan Kalyan who has donated Rs 1 Crore to the PM Relief Fund and Rs 50 Lakhs to each Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Funds to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Ram Charan's tweet is flooding with netizens appreciating his gesture.

Check out Ram Charan's tweet here:

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Also Read | RRR motion poster: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay convey festive wishes; here's the full form

Check out Pawan Kalyan's reaction to Ram Charan's tweet:

My wholehearted gratitude to

Sri Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for

donating Rs. 70 lakhs to fight against Corona Pandemic. https://t.co/1aIuLIgk7N — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

Also Read | NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt starrer titled 'Rise Roar Revolt'; Watch

Here's Pawan Kalyan's announcement about his donation for the Coronavirus relief centers:

I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

Also Read | Will Ram Charan & Manchu Manoj Share Screen Space In The Remake Of 'Ranga Billa'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.