Inspired By Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan Donates Rs 70 Lakhs To Coronavirus Relief Centers

Regional Indian Cinema

South superstar Ram Charan has taken to his social media accounts to announce that he has donated Rs 70 Lakhs to Coronavirus relief centers in South. Read on

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ram Charan

South superstar Ram Charan, who had reportedly signed off from Twitter for quite some time, rejoined the social platform today. The actor who will ring in his 35th birthday on March 27, took to his social media handles on March 26, to announce the big news. Inspired by his Guru- Pawan Kalyan's tweet, Ram Charan has donated Rs 70 Lakhs to the Coronavirus relief centers.

Ram Charan donates Rs 70 Lakhs to Coronavirus relief centers 

Ram Charan's comeback Twitter post announces a donation of Rs 70 lakhs to the Centre and states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Relief Funds. In the tweet, he also mentions that he is inspired by his 'Guru' - Pawan Kalyan who has donated Rs 1 Crore to the PM Relief Fund and Rs 50 Lakhs to each Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Funds to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Ram Charan's tweet is flooding with netizens appreciating his gesture. 

Check out Ram Charan's tweet here: 

Also Read | RRR motion poster: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay convey festive wishes; here's the full form

Check out Pawan Kalyan's reaction to Ram Charan's tweet: 

Also Read | NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt starrer titled 'Rise Roar Revolt'; Watch

Here's Pawan Kalyan's announcement about his donation for the Coronavirus relief centers:

Also Read | Ram Charan & Jr NTR talk about Coronavirus and its preventive measures; Watch video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

Also Read | Will Ram Charan & Manchu Manoj Share Screen Space In The Remake Of 'Ranga Billa'?

 

 

First Published:
