Ram Charan Urges Fans To Avoid Celebrating His Birthday Amid COVID-19 Fears

The world is currently facing the Coronavirus Pandemic and it has already begun claiming the lives of many. In order to keep one safe, people are taking all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Several known actors and filmmakers have begun spreading awareness in regards to the Coronavirus.

Also Read | Will Ram Charan & Manchu Manoj Share Screen Space In The Remake Of 'Ranga Billa'?

Ram Charan urges fans to avoid celebrating his birthday amid COVID-19 outbreak

Also Read | Best Telugu Performances 2019: Top Actors Who Ruled The Year From Ram Charan To Prabhas

Recently, actor Ram Charan released a statement in the light of such a disastrous time. Ram Charan’s birthday is on March 27 and his fans are eager to celebrate this occasion. The fans of the south industry are known to be passionate about their superstars and therefore celebrating Ram Charan’s birthday would be no different. However, Ram Charan has released a statement requesting his fans to avoid such a grand celebration and rather take care of themselves at home.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda To Prabhas: How 2019 Was For Telugu Actors

In the post, Ram Charan stated that the world is facing an abnormal situation. He then added that he would like if his fans would avoid any major gatherings. He then went on to request his fans to not celebrate his birthday this year and focus on their health. He also said that if his fans fulfil their social responsibilities, that will be his gift.

Also Read | Coronavirus Angst Sees Ranveer Singh & Anushka Sharma Turned Into Memes; Here They Are

Not too long ago, the actor along with Jr NTR released a video urging people to take all known precautionary measures to avoid the Coronavirus. The actors also mentioned that people have no need to panic but they should focus on staying safe at all costs. On the work front, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in their upcoming film, RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.