Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Bags Best Picture Nomination At HCA Awards

Popular actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR are currently basking in the ongoing success of their hit film RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli. The Hollywood Critics Association recently took to Twitter to break some exciting news to fans and announced that the film has now bagged a nomination in the Best Picture category. The film will go up against some hit Hollywood films including Top Gun Maverick, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and others.

RRR movie nominated for Best Picture at HCA Awards

The hit SS Rajamouli directorial has won a nomination in the Best Picture category at the upcoming HCA Awards. The Hollywood Critics Association released the nomination list a few hours ago and RRR made its way to the prestigious list as it sat among some of the top films in the industry. RRR will now compete for an HCA Award with films including Cha Cha Real Smooth, Austin Butler-starrer Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, animated film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Robert Pattinson's The Batman, The Northman, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent starring Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise's most recent release Top Gun Maverick and Turning Red. RRR's official Twitter account responded to the nomination online and expressed their joy about the same and wrote, "Happy to see #RRRMovie nominated for Best Picture @HCACritics"

Have a look at the HCA Awards Best Picture nominations list here

RRR hit the big screens on March 25, ,2022 and has been making waves in the industry ever since. The film did exceedingly well at the box office as it minted Rs 1111 crores worldwide and then premiered on Netflix. The has seen a roaring success online as well at it recently became the most popular Indian film on the platform globally, which has been screened over 45 million times across the world.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie