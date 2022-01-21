Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer 'RRR' Makers Announce Two Release Dates As Per COVID Situation

The much-awaited SS Rajamouli directorial RRR now has a new release date and fans eagerly wait for the much-awaited film to hit the big screen. The makers of the film took to their official Twitter account on Friday and broke the news that the film would get a theatrical release on March 18, 2022, if the COVID situation improves and cinema halls across the country are operating at full capacity. The upcoming film will star Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and others.

The makers of the film took to Twitter to release the new RRR release date and announced the film would finally hit the big screens on March 18. However, they mentioned that the alternative release date of the movie would be April 28, if the COVID situation halts the release of the much-awaited project. The announcement read, "If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR movie will release on 28th April 2022."

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the RRR team reportedly faced an ₹18- 20 crore loss owing to the repeated obstacles that came in the way of the film's release owing to the pandemic. However, fans now hope that the film hosting the star-studded cast will soon get its release on the big screen.

