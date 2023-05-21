Ram Charan On Sr NTR Birth Centenary: He Put 'Telugu' On The Map

Ram Charan attended Sr NTR's 100th birth anniversary celebrations on May 20, at Kaithalapur Grounds in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. During the centenary celebrations, the Game Changer star recalled the time he met Sr NTR and reminisced about their bond. He was lost for words while talking about Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Garu. Ram Charan said that NTR Garu's name is beyond all achievements and benchmarks, as he was the one who put 'Telugu' on the map.

"Nowadays Telugu Cinema is being greatly lauded in foreign countries, with everyone’s praising South India Cinema. But, long back in those days, NTR Garu proved and reiterated the power of our Cinema widely. We should never forget about those. We keep remembering those great achievements," said the RRR star. He further said that people should remember Sr NTR's achievements and take inspiration from them.

Ram Charan further said, "Every artist including me who goes to the film set every day remembers his name. He made us known. What is the film industry? What is the Telugu film industry? To our neighboring States as well as the entire country and other countries too. The Great Legend N.T. Rama Rao Garu brings respect to our film industry among others." He said that because of Sr NTR, people respect the Telugu film industry. Ram Charan alsoc said that he felt privileged to work in an industry to which Sr NTR belonged.

Ram Charan remembers the time he met Sr NTR

Ram Charan remembered the time he met Sr NTR. He said, "I met NTR Garu only once. I and Purandhareswari gari's son Ritesh used to go to skating classes as kids. We used to finish our classes by early morning 5:30 to 6:00. One day Ritesh asked me to go to his grandfather's house. He was a chief minister at that time. He has huge security. I felt that I don't even have the strength to say yes or no. I said okay. We both went on our skates from Purandhareswari Gari house and arrived at Rama Rao Gari's house by 6:30 AM."

Ram Charan recalled that when he reached his house, Sr NTR was having his breakfast. He invited the RRR star inside and offered him a meal. Ram Charan felt lucky, and cherished the moment forever. He further thanked the organisers of the event and expressed gratitude. He said that such events are important to remember such icons.