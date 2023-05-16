Priyanka Chopra Admits She Has Not Watched Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer RRR; Here's Why

Priyanka Chopra has hosted a screening of the SS Rajamouli movie RRR. Despite having organised the screening in the USA, the Citadel actress revealed in an interview that she has not watched the movie yet. Her response to a question about the movie is going viral on the Internet.

Priyanka Chopra was at the center of the celebration when RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar Award for best original song. The actress had even hosted the team in January, earlier this year. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka was asked if she saw RRR. The actress denied it and said, “I just didn’t get time. I don’t watch a lot of movies but I watch a lot of TV shows”.

Priyanka Chopra calls Ram Charan the Brad Pitt of India

In the same interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka was also asked about the RRR actor Ram Charan. Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut opposite Priyanka in the 2013 film Zanjeer. Talking about her co-actor, Priyanka mentioned that Ram Charan is the ‘Brad Pitt of India’.

Adding more on her comparison, Priyanka said, “Ram has immense charisma. I don’t know Brad Pitt, I don’t know if he’s nice, but Ram is nice”. She was then asked who between Ram Charan and Brad Pitt looks better. To this, the actor said that she cannot choose since she had a crush on Brad Pitt growing up.

Priyanka Chopra mistakes RRR for Tamil film

Previously, in another podcast interview with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka Chopra had a foot-in-mouth moment. The actress reacted to the interview by mistaking RRR for a Bollywood movie. Priyanka was talking about Bollywood movies having dance, music, action and romance when Dax Shepherd cited the example of RRR. The Citadel actress corrected him and said, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way,” before adding, “It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers”.