Ram Charan Pens Heartfelt Note For Father Chiranjeevi On Completing 43 Years In Tollywood

As megastar Chiranjeevi completes 43 years in Tollywood, his son, and actor Ram Charan shared a heartfelt post on social media to celebrate this huge milestone.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared a collage that features his father from his debut film Pranam Khareedu and his latest film Acharya. He wrote, "43 years and still counting!"

My Appa @KChiruTweets ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2th29femzz — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 23, 2021

Chiranjeevi's journey in Tollywood

Chiranjeevi began his acting career with Punadhirallu in 1978. However, the movie Pranam Khareedu was released ahead on 22 September 1978. In his four decades of cinematic journey, the megastar has acted in more than 150 films and ruling the industry even with blockbuster films.

On completing 43 years in the industry, Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture from Pranam Khareedu and wrote, "On 22 August, I took birth as a human. On 22 September, I took birth as an actor. I express my gratitude for all the audience who have since encouraged me. I especially thank my fans, who love me the most. (sic)"

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan to star together in Acharya

The father and son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are all set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming Koratala Siva directorial Acharya. Earlier, Chiranjeevi has often appeared in a cameo role in a few of Ram Charan’s films. Ram Charan has also produced a few of his father’s recent films. However. they never appeared together on the big screen. Hence, Acharya has become one of the most awaited movies of this year among audiences.

Apart from Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Touted to be an action drama, the film will feature Ram Charan as Siddha opposite Pooja Hegde who plays Neelambari. While Kajal will be paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the film. The film cast also includes Jisshu Sengupta, Sonu Sood, Saurav Lankesh, Tanikella Bharani, and Sangeetha Krish in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment, Acharya was scheduled to release in theatres on May 13. Owing to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the makers have postponed the release date, and scheduled it for 2022.

