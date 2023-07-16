Ram Charan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rangasthalam Opens To Record-breaking Numbers In Japan?

Ram Charan's 2018 film Rangasthalam is one of the highest grossing Telugu films worldwide. The film was recently released in Japan and has reportedly opened to formidable numbers. The same reports also suggest that the film has become the highest grossing Indian film in Japan.

The Newsmaker



Rangasthalam currently stands at rank 11 on the list of highest grossing Telugu films worldwide having made ₹236 crores. Set in the 80s the film centres around Chittibabu, played by Ram Charan, who is afflicted by partial deafness. The film recently saw a release in Japan across a modest 70 theatres but has reportedly achieved the highest opening for an Indian film in the country. Rangasthalam's Japan release comes after the roaring global success of RRR.

Who's saying what?



As per a report by Ramesh Bala, Rangasthalam's Japan release has accrued strong numbers on its opening day, making it the highest grossing Indian film to be released in the country. As per Bala, the film had earned 2.5 million yen across 70 screens on day 1 itself. The official tweet read, "Actor @AlwaysRamCharan 's #Rangasthalam breaks all records with its #Japan Release- Nets 2.5 million yen in 70 screens on Day 1! Making it the Highest collected Indian Movie on Day 1 in #Japan !"

(Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam released in Japan to a stellar response | Image: @rameshlaus/Twitter)



SPACEBOX Japan, an Indian film distribution company based out of Japan has attested to the stellar performance of the film. Reflecting on what an "honour" it was, to be able to release Rangasthalam in Japan, SPACEBOX CEO Anbarasi Duraipandian shared, "We SPACEBOX released Rangasthalam movie in japan about 50 screens and we are planning to release it in many theaters in the coming weeks. Ram Charan holds a special place in the heart of the Japanese people, and the reaction to the film proves it."

Meanwhile...



Ram Charan's relevance in Japan, as an actor and public figure appears to have doubled post the RRR frenzy during Oscars season. The success of RRR brought not just it's faces global recognition but has also catapulted the Telugu film industry onto the world stage. Ram Charan's next release is Game Changer starring Kiara Advani.