Step Inside Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-themed Nursery

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana embraced parenthood on June 20. A few days later, the new parents announced the name of their daughter to be Klin Kaara. The new mommy has now given a tour of the baby’s nursery.

3 things you need to know

Upasana and Ram Charan welcomed their first child after more than 10 years of marriage.

As per reports, Upasana and Ram Charan have moved back to Chiranjeevi's house as their daughter grows up.

The nursery reflects the personalities of Klin Kaara's parents.

Klin Kaara gets a forest-themed nursery

Taking to her social media, new mother Upasana gave a tour of Klin Kaara's nursery. The designers noted that the room has been made keeping in mind the "absolute serenity of Upasana as a person who was about to be a mother". It is also revealed that the nursery reflects Ram and Upasana’s love for forests and is surrounded by "everything the baby would love and would see first".

(Upasana gave a tour of the nursery which is designed keeping in mind the new parent's choices | Images: Upasana Konidela/Instagram, Architecture Digest/Instagram)

(The nursery is filled with games and stuffed toys for the baby | Images: Upasana Konidela/Instagram, Architecture Digest/Instagram)

(Upasana also shared the thought behind the meticulously picked wallpapers | Images: Upasana Konidela/Instagram, Architecture Digest/Instagram)

In the video, Upasana welcomed viewers inside the nursery and shared that it has been designed keeping in mind all the stuff that "matters the most" to them. She also revealed that everything in the nursery is sourced from their travels. She reiterated that the wallpaper, comprising of a forest and animals, "speaks volumes" of their personalities. She concluded by saying that the nursery has a bit of them in every part and called that the "most beautiful" part of the journey.

Ram Charan and Upasana receive a warm welcome

Along with the mega family, fans of the RRR actor were eagerly anticipating the birth of their daughter. The couple was flooded with a sea of fans on their exit from the hospital.

(The new parents posed for the shutterbugs upon their arrival with the baby | Image: Upasana Konidela/Instagram)

With only close family in attendance, the couple hosted the baby’s naming ceremony on June 30. It is reported that the couple has decided to bring up their daughter at Chiranjeevi's house.