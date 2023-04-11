Ram Charan Shares Postcard-worthy Photos With Wife Upasana From Their Babymoon In Maldives

Ram Charan recently shared a couple of photos of himself from his babymoon with his wife Upasana Konidela in Maldives. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share two photos. The first picture featured the soon-to-be parents Ram Charan and Upasana. While Ram Charan can be seen wearing a casual yellow t-shirt, Upasana wore a black floral dress. They both completed their holiday look with sunglasses. The second photo featured Ram Charan, who can be seen showing his back to the camera, while dressed in a casual monochrome outfit. Check out their photos below:

The couple recently had the most dreamy baby shower in Dubai. They were accompanied by their family and friends. Both Ram Charan and Upasana were dressed in white. They shared many picture-perfect moments from their special celebrations. Sharing a clip, which was a combination of both videos and pictures, on her Instagram hadle, Upasana wrote, "Soooooo grateful ❤️ for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower." Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when Ram Charan and Upasana went out for a babymoon. Before Maldives, the couple also stepped out together in the US, where they went to many tourist places. The couple also went shopping. Upasana shared a glimpse of her babymoon with her husband Ram Charan on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Amidst all the hustle, Mr.C’s time out for “ us “👼🏻❤️ Sneak Peek #babymoon."

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela announced their pregnancy in December after being married for over a decade. Ram Charan was recently seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor is currently busy with RC15, also starring Kiara Advani in the lead role. The makers are yet to reveal the titled and release date of the film.