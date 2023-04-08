Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Kamineni Jet Off For Babymoon In Maldives

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela were clicked together at the airport earlier today. The pair is reportedly heading off to Maldives. This will be the couple's second babymoon since they announced their pregnancy to the world. Earlier, the parents-to-be spent some quality time in the US in March in the lead up to Oscars.

Ram Charan-Upasana's tropical babymoon

Ram Charan and wife Upasana are reportedly all set to head off to the Maldives. The parents-to-be were dressed casually for their long flight ahead. While Ram Charan paired his navy blue polo T-shirt with a pair of basic black pants and matching sunglasses, Upasana kept it breezy in a floral button down shirt with a simple white crepe skirt. Ram Charan lead wife Upasana into the premises. They were also surrounded by fans, who sought selfies with the RRR star.



The two smiled briefly at the cameras before hurriedly entering the airport.

First babymoon in the United States



Earlier in March this year, right before the Oscars craze surrounding Ram Charan-starrer RRR, the couple had left for the United States for a brief babymoon. Upasana had posted a reel about the same featuring their day out together. Upasana can be seen in a forest green wrap around silk dress while Ram Charan dons a statement leather jacket. The pair can be seen on a yacht, followed by a drive, indulging in some shopping coupled with sweet treats.

Ram Charan and Upasana's baby shower in Dubai

Upasana Kamineni previously shared a reel sharing highlights from her recent white-themed baby shower, hosted by sisters Anushpala and Sindoori Reddy in Dubai. The reel showed how the couple's family and friends all came together to celebrate the baby-on-board. Upasana captioned her post, "Soooooo grateful for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower."

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in RC15 which has been titled Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, it stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady. The poster for his next after Game Changer, tentatively titled RC 16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, was also released on his birthday last month.