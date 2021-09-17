Ram Charan Signs Huge Deal With Disney+ Hotstar For A Whopping Amount; Read Details

With the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, the closure of cinema's across the nation, the past two years have proved that Over-the-top (OTT) is the future of the entertainment industry. Online streaming platforms have emerged as one of the most powerful mediums of recent times.

Recently, according to the news agency, ANI, the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar India has confirmed South Indian star Ram Charan as the brand ambassador of their platform. Read on to know more.

Ram Charan becomes Disney+ Hotstar brand ambassador

Reportedly, Ram Charan has been finalised to be the face of the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar with a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore. This is one of the biggest deals in recent times between a brand and a celebrity for the endorsement of products. According to the report, speaking about the details, an insider quoted, "This is a huge deal as it's the first time that such a large OTT platform is collaborating with the superstar for the same"

The source concluded, "The numbers are also fixed at astonishingly high figures highlighting the power of brand Ram Charan. He has surpassed all boundaries in terms of reach with this association."

With the list of upcoming Ram Charan films- RRR, Acharya, and #RC15 round the corner, the Double Attack star has become the most sought-after actor for films and advertisements. Ram Charan will be the Disney+ Hotstar ambassador for the southern part of the country. The film's song titled Dosti has already garnered love and appreciation from the fans.

Meanwhile, RRR, which is helmed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli, is a multilingual flick and will also feature Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, among others. The film is penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad, while KK Senthil Kumar has handled the cinematography. MM Keeravani has composed the music.

Earlier, the filmmakers had announced that the release date of the film has been postponed. The film was scheduled for October 13 release in the theatres. Many fans and followers of the star are speculating that the film will be releasing in the month of January next year. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet. The new release date will be announced soon.

(With inputs: ANI/ PR)

Image: Instagram/ Alwaysramcharan