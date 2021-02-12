Ram Charan To Star In Shankar's Next Pan-India Film, Netizens React As '#RC15' Trends

Telugu film star Ram Charan is collaborating with celebrated filmmaker Shankar for a pan-India movie, the makers announced on Friday. Produced by Dil Raju, known for backing Telugu hits Dil, Arya, Bommarillu, Nenu Local, the yet-untitled film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Raju said he is elated to team up with Charan and Shankar for the project. "We are bringing this movie to the pan India audience with a vision of creating cinema that will entertain the masses", the producer said in a statement.

Ram Charan on his Instagram wrote, "Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu. Looking forward to #RC15" [sic]

Netizens React

All the best 😍 anna Records pagilpovali 🔥 First Telugu actor to do with shankar #Rc15 #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/lN73xRR9WC — ®️🅰️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@Raam24Pspk) February 12, 2021

Box-office Be Scared 🔥#RC15 — RamCharan Girls FC ™ (@RCGirlsFC) February 12, 2021

MASS + GRANDEUR

Waiting Charan Anna ❤️



MAKE WAY FOR RC15#RC15 #RamCharan — Ram Charan Universe (@RamCharanUni) February 12, 2021

All the best anna... All time record kottali... All the very best #Ramcharan #RC15 pic.twitter.com/sPyMK4utm2 — Saipavan 🎶🎞📼 (@saipaone) February 12, 2021

Box office king on the way 🔥#RC15 — Chiruthaa🔥 (@alwayz_charan) February 12, 2021

Besides this film, Charan, 35, will be seen in director SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated period action movie Rise Roar Revolt ("RRR") and in a supporting role in his father Chiranjeevi's Telugu action-drama Acharya.

Raju has two Hindi remakes scheduled for release -- Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey and cop thriller Hit with Rajkummar Rao. He is also producing Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan, which is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu's Pink.

(With PTI inputs)

