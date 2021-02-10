Pooja Hegde Becomes A Part Of Ram Charan's 'Acharya' Movie, To Join Shoot This Week

Pooja Hegde has been a part of a variety of both Telugu and Hindi movies in her career. There are a bunch of Pooja Hegde’s new movies that will soon hit the screens, one of which is Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s Telugu movie written and directed by Koratala Siva. Read on to know more about Pooja Hegde’s new movie alongside some of the most prominent Telugu actors.

Pooja Hegde joins Acharya cast

According to the reports by Cinema Express, Pooja Hegde recently joined Ram Charan’s Acharya cast and will be seen the female leads of the film. The reports further added that Pooja Hegde gave a 20-day call sheet and will join the sets of Acharya on February 9 in Hyderabad. It was also stated that the actor will essay a performance-oriented role in the film of a tribal girl and was pretty thrilled to take up this challenging character.

Produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy, the movie will be an epic historical drama full of action while the Acharya release date has been scheduled for 13 May this year. The movie will also include actor Kajal Aggarwal who is also in lead role and will be seen opposite Chiranjeevi. The filming of the movie was earlier suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic and was later resumed in November 2020. Also, there were rumours about Ram Charan having a cameo appearance in the movie but it was later confirmed that the actor will be essaying one of the lead roles in the movie.

Acharya cast

Apart from Pooja Hegde, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, other Acharya cast members include actors namely Sonu Sood, Kishore, Ajay, Saurav Lokesh and Tanikella Bharani essaying some the significant roles in the film. Music has been given by Mani Sharma while cinematography is by Tirru.

Pooja Hegde’s movies

Apart from Acharya, Pooja Hegde’s new movies that are yet to hit the screens include Cirkus, Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor. Some of her other movies are namely Mukunda, Mohenjo Daro, Maharshi, Housefull 4, Mugamoodi and a few more.

