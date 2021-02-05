RRR Stars Ram Charan And Jr NTR 'unwind' After Rigorous Practice Session | Watch

SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most awaited films of 2021 and fans have been waiting eagerly for the release of the Telugu period action drama film. Recently the official Twitter handle of the magnum opus RRR shared a picture of the lead stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR unwinding between shooting the climax of the film. Read on to know more about the tweet.

RRR tweet shows Jr NTR and Ram Charan unwinding

The filming of the climax scene of the Telugu magnum opus, directed by SS Rajamouli is going on in full swing. The official handle of the RRR movie took to Twitter and posted pictures of the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan from the sets, where both of them could be seen relaxing between takes. Both the stars were laughing in the behind the scenes photos posted, and the caption read, "Unwinding in the midst of vigorous practice sessions for THE CLIMAX!! #RRRMovie #RRR #RRRDiaries" You can see the tweet here.

More about the film

RRR plot revolves around the fictional story of India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju portrayed by Ram Charan and Komaran Bheem, played by Jr. NTR. The RRR cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani in pivotal roles as well. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR and will be set in the 1920s pre-independence era. SS Rajamouli posted a glimpse of the climax shot and announced that the filming of the climax has begun. The picture shared by him showed the close-up of two injured arms holding each other. Rajamouli wrote, "The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR" You can see the post here.

RRR release date

Director SS Rajamouli took to Instagram to announce the release date of his much-awaited film on January 25, 2021, at 2 pm. The latest poster features Jr NTR and Ram Charan, riding a bike and horse and looking fierce. Rajamouli captioned it, "Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021." You can see his Instagram post here.

