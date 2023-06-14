Ram Charan-Upasana Are All Smiles In This Unseen Photo From Their Wedding

Why you're reading this: One of Tollywood's most loved couples Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni tied the knot on June 14, 2012. The couple had a star-studded wedding with several famous personalities from the South-Indian industry in attendance. Today, the couple completes 11 years of togetherness.

3 things you need to know

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni met each other way in college and instantly connected.

The couple celebrates 11 years of their marriage today, on June 14, 2023.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child together and have hosted a couple of baby showers together.

Upasana's mother shares a throwback photo of the couple on their wedding anniversary

Upasana Kamineni's mother Shobana Kamineni took to her Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture of the couple on their wedding anniversary. The photo shared by Shobana was from the couple's wedding ceremony. Upasana was seen resting her head on her husband Ram Charan's shoulder. The couple flashed bright smiles for the camera as they dazzled all in their wedding outfits.

(Upasana's mother Shobana Kamineni shares a throwback photo of the couple. | Image: Shobana Kamineni/Instagram)

Shobana congratulated the couple on the domestic bliss they've shared for more than a decade now. She spoke about how the couple have grown together over the years and now are planning to welcome their first child together.

"Both of you spent a decade learning, laughing, loving (sometimes fighting).... getting in 'sync', and growing together. The last year has been about you two planning the next decades with a precious addition. Wishing that your journey just gets more fabulous. Happy Anniversary my dears," wrote Upasana's mother while sharing the picture. Ram Charan's wife took to the comments to express gratitude and thank her mom for her constant support.

Upasana and Ram Charan ready to welcome their first child

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni announced the news of their pregnancy in December 2022, a decade after their wedding. The announcement was made by Chiranjeevi on his social media handle and fans from across the globe showered well-wished on them. The couple had also confirmed their child will be born in India.