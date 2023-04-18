Upasana Kamineni Talks About Redefining Pregnancy For Herself, Ditching Maternity Wear

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently opened up about her pregnancy journey. The entrepreneur is currently pregnant with her first child with the RRR star. The star couple is mking the most of the their time together ahead of welcoming the baby. They have been travelling around the world and were in the US, Dubai and Thailand for their babymoon.

Upasana said that she wanted to redefine what pregnancy means. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Upasana said that undergoing pregnancy should be a “celebration,” and she is enjoying it. She pointed out that she has been “jet-setting” worldwide and is following a diet plan prescribed by her doctor.

“I think pregnancy has to be a celebration and I have been enjoying this journey as you can see am jet-setting around the world and I’m trying to redefine it for myself. My doctor has given me a plan where I have to think about what I eat, eat nutritious food and not for two but just for me," Upasana said. She further shared that she can still wear her old clothes without any discomfort.

Upasana on putting comfort first during her pregnancy

Upasana said that she still wears her regular clothes without compromising on comfort. She added that she has not fully switched to maternity clothing, and feels that it’s been a great journey so far. Upasana emphasised that comfort has always come first, and feels that personality should have the space to speak more than anything else.

Ram Charan and Upasana’s baby shower

RRR star Ram Charan recently organised a baby shower for his wife Upasana Kamineni. She took to Instagram and shared glimpses of their beachside celebration. Sharing the video, Upasana wrote, "Soooooo grateful ❤️ for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower (sic)." Check out the video below.

More on Upasana's pregnancy

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni announced their pregnancy back in December 2022. Several members of their family, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, showered love on the couple on social media. Chiranjeevi's note for his son and daughter-in-law, when they announced pregnancy, read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)."