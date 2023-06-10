Ram Charan Shares Heartwarming Post For Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, popular Telugu actors, celebrated their engagement on June 10 in a lavish event attended by renowned celebrities. The news of their impending nuptials had already made headlines prior to the big night. Ram Charan, the groom-to-be's cousin, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, with the newly engaged couple.

The engagement ceremony witnessed the presence of many eminent personalities from the Telugu film industry. Megastar Chiranjeevi, the groom's uncle, graced the occasion along with other notable stars. Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej's uncle, also joined the festivities later in the evening to celebrate his nephew's engagement.

Ram Charan sends good wishes to Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi

(Ram Charan and wife Upasana with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi | Image: alwaysramcharan/Instagram)



Ram Charan, the cousin of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, took to his Instagram to post a delightful picture featuring himself, the engaged couple, and his wife, Upasana, who is currently expecting their first child. In the photo, the RRR actor is seen wearing a simple formal blue shirt, while Upasana looks radiant in a sage green kaftan dress adorned with a silver border.

Alongside the picture, the actor expressed his deep affection for Varun and Lavanya and extended his heartfelt congratulations to them in a congratulatory caption. The post exuded warmth and love, showcasing the joyous celebration of the couple's engagement.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomes Lavanya Tripathi to the family

(Ram Charan and wife Upasana with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi | Image: upasanakaminenikonidela/Instagram)



Upasana, on her Instagram account, shared several photos capturing the same special moment. In the heartfelt caption accompanying the pictures, she warmly welcomed Lavanya into the Konidela family, now that she is officially engaged to Varun Tej.

Upasana expressed her excitement about celebrating her "thodi kodalu," which translates to 'bhabhi' or sister-in-law, referring to Lavanya. She also conveyed her happiness for Varun, her brother-in-law, for finding his life partner and making their relationship official. The post radiated joy and anticipation for the upcoming union of the couple within the Konidela family.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's love story began on the sets of the film Mister. The duo developed a special connection and their friendship soon blossomed into a romantic relationship. Although they kept their romance relatively low-key, they officially started dating in 2017. Now, the couple has taken the next step in their relationship and are happily engaged.