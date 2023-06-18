Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's Baby Gets Special Gift Ahead Of Arrival

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy on December 12, last year. The couple, who recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, are set to become parents for the first time. The mom-to-be recently shared a photo of the cradle that was gifted to her before she gave birth to her baby.

3 things you need to know

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni wed on June 14, 2002.

They are set to embrace parenthood more than decade after tying the knot.

Upasana has been vocal about social pressures of conceiving a baby.

Upasana gifted handcrafted cradle for the baby

Upasana took to her Instagram handle to share a video of a handcrafted cradle the mom-to-be received as a gift. The video showcased the process of making the cradle, which was crafted by a female carpenter. She expressed her desire for their child to play in this cradle after birth. She believes that it would instill qualities of transformation and self-respect in the little one.

Expressing their gratitude, Upasana wrote in her caption, "We are honored and humbled to receive this heartfelt gift from the incredible young women of #PrajwalaFoundation. This handcrafted cradle holds immense significance, symbolising strength, resilience, and hope. It represents a journey of transformation and self-respect that I want my child to be exposed to from birth."

Upasana gave glimpse of decorated maternity auite

Prior to sharing the video of the cradle, Upasana had also given her followers a glimpse into her maternity suite at Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. In the photos, the interiors were beautifully decorated with furniture and carpets, creating an inviting and warm ambience.

(Upasana gives glimpse of maternity suite at Apollo Hospital at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad | Image: Upasana Kamineni/Instagram)

The couple’s fans and well-wishers have been showering them with immense love on their journey to parenthood. The news of the handcrafted cradle has only added to the excitement surrounding the impending arrival of the couple's baby.