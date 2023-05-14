Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Celebrates 'first Mother's Day', Flaunts Baby Bump In New Photo

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidella are expecting their first child. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Upasana took to her Instagram to share a photo flaunting her baby bump. Along with the photo, Upasana also penned a caption sharing how she did not conform to ‘society’s expectation’.

Taking to her social media, Upasana Kamineni posted a picture of herself in an all-black ensemble. The mother-to-be posed against a mirror and flaunted her baby bump. In the caption, Upasana wrote, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons.”. She also mentioned she is celebrating her ‘first Mother's Day’.

Upasana has been vocal about embracing motherhood after years of being married to actor Ram Charan. Talking about the same, she wrote in the caption, “I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being.”.Upasana’s opinion on motherhood was echoed by her fans and followers who hailed her and asked her to take care of her health.

Ram Charan and Upasana’s dreamy baby shower

Parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana have been making headlines ever since they announced their pregnancy. The couple has hosted several baby showers ahead of the arrival of their baby. Upasana shared pictures from her latest baby shower on April 24, with the caption, “Soooo grateful for all the love. Thank you @sushmitakonidela @sreejakonidela , @smireddy_14 & @sarin_katta for having such lovely baby showers for us. 🤗🤗🤗🤗🎉.Our baby is truly blessed.❤️”

Upasana on her pregnancy

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Upasana mentioned, “I think pregnancy has to be a celebration and I have been enjoying this journey as you can see am jet-setting around the world and I’m trying to redefine it for myself. My doctor has given me a plan where I have to think about what I eat, eat nutritious food and not for two but just for me”. Adding more, Upasana said that she can fit into her old clothes without any discomfort. She added that she prefers comfortable clothes and believes that personality should reflect through them.