Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Make First Appearance With Newborn Daughter

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their baby girl on June 20. The newborn is being lovingly referred to as Mega Princess. The new mother was discharged from Apollo Hospitals today (June 23), three days after she gave birth to the little one. As per reports, the couple will now be heading to Chiranjeevi's home.

3 things you need to know

As Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni exited the hospital, rose petals were showered on them.

They covered the baby's face for privacy reasons.

Reportedly, the couple has decided to bring up their child at Chiranjeevi's home.

Upasana Kamineni discharged from hospital

A video of the family of three exiting the hospital has been doing the rounds of the internet. A beaming Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan were seen twinning in white as they left the hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The baby too was wrapped in a white cloth.

(Ram Charan and Upasana with their baby girl | Image: Twitter)

(Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni were blessed with a baby girl on June 20)

(The new parents twinned in white as they left for home from the hospital)

Fans of the Telugu actor, who had gathered to get a glimpse of the 'Mega Princess', showered the family of three with rose petals. Both Ram Charan and Upasana took turns holding the baby as they posed in front of the media personnel who were present. For a moment, both Ram Charan and Upasana held on to their child as they got clicked by the paparazzi.

Upasana Kamineni's pregnacy journey

Upasana was extremely vocal about her experiences during her first pregnancy. In fact, she has also made it a point to not be swept away by fads and trends. Instead, as stated by her, she lived her pregnancy journey on her own terms. The birth of the newborn marks Ram Charan and Upasana's first child together, more than a decade after they married in 2012. The couple had previously stated how they waited this long to start a family as both were looking to be secure in their careers and financially.