Upasana Kamineni Checks Into Maternity Ward In Stylish Gucci T-shirt

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter, in Hyderabad on June 20. They checked into Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, a day before the delivery. A video of the two entering the hospital had recently surfaced online and Upasana's round-neck tee caught fans' attention.

She gave birth to her baby daughter at a hospital in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

As per reports, she will be discharged on Friday and will head to father-in-law Chiranjeevi's home.

This is Ram Charan and Upasana's first child after they married in 2012.

Upasana Kamineni’s Gucci T-Shirt costs a bomb

In the viral video, Upasana could be seen in Gucci's 2022 graphic T-shirt print collection. As per reports, it costs more than Rs 40,000. It featured the Gucci logo within a heart-shaped motif. There was also some yellow detailing in it. Upasana wore this top with flip-ons and a pair of stretchy black leggings that made her seem quite at ease.

Upasana's fashion statement was understated yet stylish. While both Upasana and Ram Charan have not been spotted after the birth of their daughter, it has been reported that she will be discharged from the hospital on Friday. The couple is expected to address the media briefly, before heading off to Chiranjeevi's house. Earlier, reports suggested that Ram Charan and Upasana will be moving back in at Chiranjeevi's home after the baby was born.

Upasana's baby girl meets her star relatives

Hours after the announcement of the baby's birth, Ram Charan and Upasana’s family members and close friends arrived at the hospital to meet the newborn. Pictures of Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, Allu Aravind, Chiranjeevi and his wife visiting the new parents and their baby also surfaced online. Chiranjeevi also expressed his happiness and described the birth of the child as an auspicious event in the family.