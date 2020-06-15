Ramya Krishnan Calls Kangana Ranaut 'gutsy', Says She Is An Admirer Of Her Work

Ramya Krishnan, who is busy preparing for her role in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Queen 2, in a recent media interview, talked about Kangana Ranaut. She called Kangana Ranaut gutsy and self-made and also appreciating her talent, Ramya Krishna said that she is an admirer of Kangana Ranaut's work. Interestingly, Ramya Krishnan and Kangana Ranaut are playing roles modelled on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in their upcoming projects namely Queen and Thalaivi.

Meanwhile, Ramya Krishnan's role is loosely inspired by the late Cheif Minister, Kangana Ranaut's role is based on J Jayalalithaa's life. While the Ramya Krishnan starrer is an online series, Kangana Ranaut starrer is a biographical film set to hit the marquee soon. Lastly, Ramya Krishnan addressed Kangana Ranaut as a "Queen". Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has time and again expressed her admiration for Ramya's work. Recently, Ranaut expressed that she wishes to see Ramya Krishnan in movies like Saand Ki Aankh.

As Ramya Krishnan prepares for the second season of Queen, she talked about the upcoming series in another interview. Ramya Krishnan revealed that the second season of Queen would be thrilling and has an intriguing storyline. Further in the interview, Ramya Krishnan disclosed that the series is based on a book by Anita Sivakumarannitha, which seems to have similarities to the life of the late Chief Minister. Ramya Krishnan, who plays the role of Shakti Seshadri, revealed that it was liberating to work on a digital series. She also exclaimed that she loved shooting for the series, especially the interview portions.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ramya Krishnan has a slew of movies in her kitty. Recently, media reports claimed that the actor is roped in to play a pivotal role in Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut. However, neither the makers nor the actors have confirmed the news.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her South Indian film debut with AL Vijay's Thalaivi. The movie, starring Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Shamna Kasim, and Prakash Raj in the lead is based on the real-life of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The Kangana Ranaut starrer is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media and Karma Media And Entertainment.

