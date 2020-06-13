Over 100 Liquor Bottles Found In 'Baahubali' Actor Ramya Krishnan' Car, Police Take Action

The Chennai Police seized over 100 liquor bottles from Ramya Krishnan’s car on Saturday. The actor, known for her act as Sivagami in the Baahubali franchise, was also in the car when it was stopped by the police at Chenkalpet checkpost in Kanathur. As per reports, 96 bottles of beer and eight bottles of wine were seized from the car, on its way from Mammalapuram to Chennai.

READ:SC Allows Tamil Nadu Govt To Find Means To Sell Liquor Through Online Or Physical Outlets

As per reports, the veteran actor’s driver was arrested and taken to the Kanathur police station. Ramya and her sister Vinaya Krishnan, who was also with the actor, were briefly taken into custody, reports claimed. However, some reports claimed that she managed to secure bail for her driver.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court allowed the Tamil Nadu government to take a call with regards on selling liquor in the state. The court urged the state to decided on the ways to sell liquor, whether through online or over-the-counter.

READ: Delhi Govt Allows Restro-bars, Clubs To Sell Stocked Beer To Liquor Shops

The court was responding to a petition that sought directions to not open Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops. This was after the Madras High Court has directed only online liquor mediums to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, an order that was stayed by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the blockbuster success of Baahubali: The Conclusion had cataputled Ramya into pan-Indian popularity. The actor, who has also featured in numerous Bollywood films, has mostly been seen in films down South.

She featured in the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Miniter J Jayalalitha in the web series Queen. The series had released on MX Player in December last year.

READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Govinda-Ramya's Pic Will Make You Want To Rewatch ''Banarasi Babu''

READ: Ramya Nambeesan Reveals She Is 'open To Directing Feature Films', Wishes To Get Story Soon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.