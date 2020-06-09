Ramya Nambeesan Reveals She Is 'open To Directing Feature Films', Wishes To Get Story Soon

Ramya Nambeesan, last seen in Midhun Manuel Thomas' Anjaam Pathiraa, in a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal, talked about her plans to direct a feature film. The actor revealed that she plans to direct a movie but the lack of script is stopping her from doing so. However, she wished that she gets a story soon that is politically correct in every way and has an inspirational tone.

Ramya Nambeesan, who recently made her directorial debut with a short film, shared her inspiration behind the project. She said that she wanted to make a movie on assaults faced by women in society. The film released on Ramya Nambeesan's Youtube channel and has more than five lakh views. The short film, titled Unhide, released in February 2020 and received rave reviews. Some even reached out to Ramya Nambeesan to congratulate her on the important work, revealed the actor.

Ramya Nambeesan, who is currently with her family in Tripunithara talked about her quarantine routine. She said that she has been watching movies, listening to music, and cooking. Remya Nambeesan is also indulging in yoga, meditation, and occasional workouts.

Though away from the set, Ramya Nambeesan is leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans. Recently, the actor shared her version of a song Konji Pesida Venam from her movie Sethupathi (2016). While the original was rendered by KS Chitra and was a superhit, Ramya Nambeesan's version too seems to have struck a chord with the audience.

Meanwhile, Ramya Nambeesan was last seen in Midhun Manuel Thomas' Anjaam Pathiraa. The movie, starring Kunchacko Boban, Jinu Joseph, Unnimaya Prasad, and Ramya Nambeesan in the lead, narrates the tale of a psychopath who brutally murders police inspectors. The Ramya Nambeesan starrer released in January 2020 became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

On the work front, Ramya Nambeesan has a slew of movies in her kitty. She will be next seen in Plan Panni Pannanum. The forthcoming movie stars Rio Raj and Ramya Nambeesan in the lead. The Ramya Nambeesan starrer is expected to hit the marquee this year. Recently, the makers of the movie had released the motion poster of the upcomer, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Ramya Nambeesan also has a movie lined up with Prabhu Deva. The shooting of the untitled Prabhu Deva movie is reportedly stalled due to coronavirus outbreak. However, the shooting of the Prabhu Deva and Ramya Nambeesan starrer will begin after the ongoing lockdown ends.

