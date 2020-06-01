Alphonse Puthren Reveals Why He Opted Out Of Hindi Remake Of His Malayalam Movie 'Premam'

Alphonse Puthren recently had a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal where he disclosed the reason for opting out of Premam's Hindi remake. Alphonse Puthren revealed that he was disinterested in directing Premam's Hindi remake because he did not want to revisit the movie. He further added that he is not from Mumbai, and is unaware of the culture in the northern part of the country, which led to him stepping down from the director's chair.

Further in the interview, Alphonse Puthren also said that Premam was not only about love but about culture, and being unaware of Mumbai's culture it would be difficult for him to direct Premam's Hindi remake. He also added that these reasons led to him to opt out of Premam's Hindi remake.

Also Read | 'Premam' Completes Five Years, Nivin Pauly Share Nostalgic Picture On Social Media

Premam, starring Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameshwaran, Sai Pallavi, and Madonna Sebastian in the lead, narrates three phases of George's (Nivin Pauly) life. The Alphonse Puthren directorial that released in 2015 won rave reviews from the audience. Premam was produced by Anwar Rasheed under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Recently, the movie completed five years since its release. On the occasion of Premam's fifth anniversary, Nivin Pauly shared the poster of the film.

Also Read | Sai Pallavi Reveals She Once Thought 'Premam' Director Alphonse Puthren Was A Stalker

All details about Premam's Hindi remake

Though nothing has been revealed about Premam's Hindi remake, however, in Alphonse Puthren's interview it was revealed that the Hindi remake rights of Premam are bought by Karan Johar. Reportedly, he will be producing Premam Hindi remake with Varun Dhawan in the lead under Dharma Productions. Nothing much has been revealed about the release or cast of Premam's Hindi remake.

Also Read | Malayalam Movie 'Forensic' & Tamil Film 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' Get Re-release

Also Read | Malayalam Actor Gokulan Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Dhanya In Lockdown. See Pictures

Meanwhile, Alphonse Puthren, who last helmed Premam, was reportedly working on an untitled bi-lingual with Mammootty and Arun Vijay in the lead. According to reports, the Alphonse Puthren directorial got shelved because it needed a higher production cost. The upcomer was reported to go on floors soon after the lockdown ends. Meanwhile, the movie was also supposed to release in Malayalam and Tamil.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.