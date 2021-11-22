Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Are A 'perfect Match' In Their Grand Wedding Video; Watch

The weddings of Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan were in the news in the past few days. Last year, it was Rana Daggubati's marriage with Miheeka Bajaj that had made a buzz. One year on, the couple's marriage once again became a talking point when Miheeka dropped a stunning compilation of the best moments from the events.

She showered love on her husband through some heartwarming words. Miheeka called Rana the 'perfect match'. She also said he was 'all things right rolled into one.'

Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's wedding highlights video

Rana and Miheeka got married at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on August 8, 2020. Miheeka's highlights video on Instagram featured moments right from their pre-wedding celebrations to their big day. In the video, the couple could not hold their laughter at the pre-wedding event and also during a photoshoot, as their smiles were beautifully captured in the video. Rana could be seen stealing a glance at his ladylove from far, when she was interacting with the guests at one of the events. The visual of her mehendi as he placed her hand on his hand or when he too got inside her veil and wore her kaleerein, were some of the highlights from the video.

The smile on Rana's face when he saw his bride, decked up in grace, smiling towards him showcased the strong bond that they shared. The rituals of the wedding, like the couple taking their 'pheras', Rana jumping up to put the garland on his bride and tying the mangalsutra and applying the vermillion on her forehead were some of the best moments of the video.

The wedding had the best conclusion with Rana kissing Miheeka and his voice being heard in the background, calling 2020, the year synonymous with COVID-19, not 'bad year', but an 'awesome' year. Miheeka wrote about 'Love. Light. Life' and the hashtag 'My Everything' in her caption.

On the professional front, Miheeka is the owner of an interior design and event management company. Rana is known for his films like the Baahubali franchise. He will next be seen in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak.