Rana Daggubati's Birthday: Times When The Actor Proved He Is A True Fashion Icon

With a career spanning over a decade, Rana Daggubati has time and again proved his mettle as an actor as he has delivered several path-breaking movies throughout his career. Born to a popular Telegu film producer, Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati has been lauded for his performances in movies like Baahubali and The Ghazi Attack. On December 14, the actor celebrates his 35th birthday. Fans across the country have showered wishes and blessings on his birthday.

Rana Daggubati’s fashion sense

Rana is also a staunch fashion lover. Seems like Rana Daggubati keeps his fashion foot forward every time he steps out of the house. Be it an event launch or a celebration party, Rana Daggubati has time and again upped the style quotient with his brave fashion choices. Take a look at the actor’s style statements that prove his love for fashion.

What's next for Rana?

Rana Daggubati, who was lauded for his performance in Kannada romantic comedy Rajaratha, is currently gearing up for his next — a Bollywood project titled Bhuj: The Pride of India, which chronicles the story of a celebration of unparalleled bravado shown by IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and 300 women of Madhapur. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the much-anticipated film will hit the theatres on August 14, 2020. Rana Daggubati will be seen sharing screen space with Pulkit Samrat in the upcoming, Haathi Mere Saathi, which is expected to release in 2020.

