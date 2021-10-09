Rana Daggubati 'delighted' To Unveil The Teaser Of Mythological Mystery 'Maayon'

Baahubali: The Beginning fame Rana Daggubati took to his social media to unveil the Telugu teaser of the forthcoming thriller mystery titled Maayon. Helmed by Kishore, the movie stars Tanya Ravichandran, Radha Ravi and Sibi Sathyaraj in the leading roles. The actor appeared excited as he shared the news with his followers urging them to show love and support to the team.

Rana Daggubati shares 'Maayon' movie teaser

Taking to his Instagram on October 9, the 36-year-old actor shared the exciting poster of the movie to announce the release of the teaser. Adding to the link to the video, the actor wished the team luck and success for the release. He wrote, ''Delighted to unveil the Telugu teaser of #Maayon. Must say it looks quite interesting and I can’t wait to watch the full movie. Wishing the Maayon team all the very best[sic].''

Delighted to unveil the telugu teaser of #Maayon. Must say it looks quite interesting and I can't wait to watch the full movie.Wishing the Maayon team all the very best. https://t.co/vkBiOqt5Lv@ManickamMozhi @DoubleMProd_ @Sibi_Sathyaraj @actortanya @RamprasadDop #Ilaiyaraaja — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 9, 2021

The movie will mark the directorial debut of N Kishore. The movie revolves around an archaeological team headed by a shrewd and tactful archaeologist to unearth the mysteries of the mythological folklore in a 5,000-year-old temple. On their journey, the team is confronted with traps, twists and treachery putting their lives in jeopardy.

The thrilling experience will end with the team either reclaiming the stolen legacy of Maayon or being unsuccessful to dig out the truth. The film is bankrolled by Double Meaning Productions with Veteran music composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja roped in to provide music.

More on Rana Daggubati

The actor is currently gearing up to share the screen with his uncle veteran actor Venkatesh Daggupati for the first time in a Netflix venture titled Rana Naidu. Taking to his Instagram on September 22, Rana announced the news writing, ''Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @venkateshdaggubati and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off-screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix[sic].''

In other news, his recent release Haathi Mere Saathi hit the digital screens with mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. He will be next seen in the historical drama Virata Parvam and the action thriller untitled Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake.

(Image: Twitter/@sibhisathyaraj/Facebook/@ranadaggupati)