Rana Daggubati Expresses His Feelings On 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Receiving Mixed Reviews

As Rana Daggubati had high hopes for his recently released movie, Haathi Mere Saathi, the movie was average among the viewers and received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.

The Bheemla Nayak actor opened up about the mixed reviews and failures of the films and mentioned that they were a part of the movies they did especially if one was doing things a bit offbeat.

Rana Daggubati reacts to Haathi Mere Saathi’s reviews

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Rana Daggubati talked about how excited he was about his trilingual movie Haathi Mere Saathi and added how he will always be proud to play Bhandev. Speaking about the mixed reviews the movie received from the audience as well as the critics, he stated that like success, even failure and mixed reviews were part of some films they did and especially if one was doing things a bit offbeat and added how the learning that comes out of it becomes very fruitful.

Rana Daggubati further talked about his upcoming movie, Bheemla Nayak, in which he will be sharing screen space with the popular Telugu actor, Pawan Kalyan. He stated that the story of the film plays on the male ego and it will be a new film for both of them as well as the Telugu audience.

The actor was then asked about the rare phenomenon of Tollywood stars were collaborating on various projects in the one-hero industry to which he stated that it was the story that drives it all and if they had directors that demand it, audiences will always love and enjoy it. Speaking further about whether the hero-worship had declined in recent times, he added that stars were stars, irrespective of the era and it was the kind of content that the stars continuedly work on to keep fans engaged.

He also commented on nepotism in the industry and stated that it was applied to political hierarchy or public sector companies and added how the entertainment world was based on arts that required hard work from everyone, irrespective of being from a prominent family or not.

Apart from Bheemla Nayak, Rana Daggubati is also gearing up for the release of the Telugu period drama film, Virata Parvam, written and directed by Venu Udugula. The movie was set to release on 30 April 2021 but it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. He also announced his next Netflix project, Rana Naidu in which he will be seen alongside the actor, Venkatesh.

